Author Ann Cardinal will talk at Hyde Park library, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 6-7:30 p.m., 141 Main St.
She will speak about “writing from the in between, navigating identity as a writer between worlds.”
Cardinal is a novelist and director of student recruitment for Vermont College of Fine Arts. Her novel “Five Midnights” (2019), and the sequel, “Category Five” (2020), were published by Tor Teen.
She lives in Morrisville with her husband Doug and son Carlos, and likes to spend her free time cycling, doing fiber arts and preparing for the zombie apocalypse.
“Five Midnights” won an international Latino Book Award in the category of Best Young Adult Fantasy and Adventure.
The program is free and sponsored by the Friends of Lanpher Memorial Library.
