Author Bill Schubart discusses his book, “Lila and Theron,” on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at Morristown Centennial Library, 7 Richmond St.
Schubart is a well-known local writer who has published many novels and collections of short stories, including “The Lamoille Stories,” “Fat People” and “The Priest.” He is a regular commentator on Vermont Public Radio and writes a biweekly column for VTDigger.
“Lila and Theron” is a short novel that captures the history of the area through much of the 20th century, following the life of a young man from his difficult birth in rural Elmore through his schooling in the Elmore one-room schoolhouse and Peoples Academy in Morrisville, and then a long and loving life with his wife farming their land in Elmore’s Hardwood Flats.
Schubart will talk about his inspiration and process in writing the book, share readings and stories and take questions. Noyes House Museum will be on hand with historical objects and archives that connect to the place and time of the book.
The library has a few copies of the book available, so if you would like a copy call the library at 802-888-3853 or stop by and grab one before the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.