Summer events at Lake Elmore are winding down with a final set of bingo tonight, Aug. 11, at Elmore Town Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Then it’s a pancake breakfast Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 8-10 a.m., at town hall, and a pie social on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m., in the town hall.
