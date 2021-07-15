Beginning July 10, all-terrain vehicles are allowed in downtown Johnson.
The Agency of Transportation approved the request of the Vermont ATV Sportman’s Association to access Route 15 between Gould Hill and Maplefields for the remainder of this year.
At the end of the year, the town of Johnson will gather feedback from residents, businesses, law enforcement, and state transportation officials to determine the permanent status of this extension.
