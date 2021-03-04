If you or someone you know is at risk of an overdose, get a free harm reduction pack, which contains Narcan and fentanyl test strips, along with useful items such as socks, winter hats and facemasks.
Contact North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8120 or daniel.franklin@ncvrc.com.
Over the past year, several people’s lives have been saved in our area because someone administered Narcan during an overdose. In a moment of crisis, these packs can help a family member, a friend, a neighbor, an employee or someone else you know.
Find information about the kits at ncvrc.com/save-a-life-1.
A crisis line available 24-7, 365 days a year. Call 802-888-8888 or text VT to 741741.
