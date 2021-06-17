Thursday, June 10, 6 p.m.
Class of 2021
- Violet Arnold
- Natalie Ann Barbour
- Gracie Adeline Beck
- Alyson Black
- Jayden Christopher Block
- Riley E. Bouchard
- Rebecca Marie Boucher
- Annie Louise Boudreau
- Serenity Aspen Braun
- Alec J. Brown
- Clifton Burnell III
- Gabriel Z. Carlson
- Cameron Alexander Chertoff
- Nathaniel Cosgrove
- Mary Caitlin Crouse
- Cherelle Daily
- Grason Darrow
- Mabyl Denlinger
- Landon Carlton Dubie
- Mary Elkhoury
- Melaina Fogg
- Mallory Foss
- John. H.C. Foster
- Hayden Christopher Frazee
- Emalie Rosamae Gonzales
- Megan Elizabeth Grover
- Edward Harmon
- Dylan Thomas Haskins
- Shannon Henchey
- Lyle Hicks
- Elexis Ann Jiron
- Alexander Reese Johnson
- Zayda Ivy Kellog
- Tiffany Keough
- Meghan Elise Kimball
- Mirandia Kuney
- Noah LaFountain
- Colin R. Lane
- Ezra LaRow
- Elijah Law-Burns
- Gabriel L. Lucier
- Jonah Martin
- Mia Olsen
- Lander Oplinger
- Linden Osborne
- Olivia Alexandra Owen
- Brian Gregory Parker
- Christine Anne Pugh
- Ethan Alexander Putvain
- Evan W. Reen
- Zachary Taylor Rhodes
- Rex Ross
- Abishekh Sambahamphe
- Larissa M. Schiller
- Colin M. Scott
- Cole Eric Shackett
- Cody James Smith
- Oscar Spencer
- Alsacia Timmerman
- Tamirat Tomlinson
- Hannah Trombly-Judkins
- Charlie Veit
- Reese Kozma Wheeler
- Anthony Gerard White
Awards and scholarships
- Concept II Scholarships — Gracie Beck and Dylan Haskins
- Hildred Knox Memorial Scholarship — Linden Osborne
- Francis L. Merritt Sr. & Myrtle W. Merritt Scholarships — Gabriel Carlson, Hayden Frazee, Mary Caitlin Crouse, Meghan Kimball, Grason Darrow, Anthony White
- V. Faith Edmunds Scholarship — Colin Lane and Ethan Putvain
- George and Nettie Merritt Scholarship — Ethan Putvain
- Hugh Tomlinson Memorial Scholarship — Violet Arnold
- Ethelda Graves Award — Christine Pugh and Cameron Chertoff
- Jake Melcher Community Service Memorial Award — Meghan Kimball
- Bob Hasseltine Scholarship — Alyson Black
- Joe Yando Memorial Scholarship — Annie Boudreau
- Oscar Churchill Scholarship — Reese Wheeler
- Homer J. Edmunds Scholarships — Emalie Gonzales, Larissa Schiller, Zayda Kellogg, Tamirat Tomlinson, Gabriel Lucier, Reese Wheeler
- Joseph Yando Memorial Award — Mabyl Denlinger
- VSAC/Vermont Honors Scholarship — Natalie Barbour
- American Legion School Awards — Natalie Barbour, Cameron Chertoff
- Ronald Terrill Memorial Scholarships — Natalie Barbour, John Foster, Megan Grover, Ewan Putvain, Charlie Veit
- Morrisville Rotary Club Scholarships — Natalie Barbour and Larissa Schiller
- Phillip Lamphere-Allaire & Leigh Lamphere Memorial Scholarship — Riley Bouchard
- J. Raymond & Dorothy B. Marsha Award — Mary Caitlin Crouse, Meghan Kimball
- Lake Elmore Fire Department Auxiliary Scholarship — Anthony White, Larissa Schiller
- Warren Miller Memorial Scholarship — Annie Boudreau
- Sally Book Fund — Mabyl Denlinger
- Senior Class Award — Nathan Cosgrove
Scholastic awards and recognitions
- Sharon Brown Award — Olivia Davison
- Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Recognition — Anna Isselhardt, Adele Ramirez-Valcour, Josephine Simone, Mia Smith
- Rising Star 1st Year Student Award — Eliana Carlson
- Science Olympiad Awards — Megan Grover, Alex Johnson 2-year, Oscar Spencer 3-year, Christine Pugh 4-year
Music awards and recognitions
- Directors Award — Alexander Johnson
- John Philip Sousa Award — Annie Boudreau
- Clarkson University Leadership Award — Maya Remick
- St. Michael's Book Award — Ava Benoit, Joslyn Cutler
- Art Awards — Jill Belanger, first-year student; Alisha Rai, second-year; Emily Ward, third-year, Ashley Douglass, second-year; Cameron Chertoff, fourth-year
- Maude Chaffee Award — Alyson Black
- Madge and Oscar Churchill Award — Christine Pugh
- Donna West Memorial Scholarship — Gracie Beck
- Christopher Ludington Scholarship — Linden Osborne
- Wellesley College Book Award — Lila Hancock
- Vermont Presidential Scholar — Annie Boudreau
- Manufacturing Solutions Inc. Scholarship — Colin Lane, Anthony White
- Verlie Tillotson Award — Annie Boudreau
- Williams College Book Award — Oliver Nigro
- Eugene H. Call Award — Isabell Spencer
- UVM Citizen Scholar Award — Abigail Boudreau
- UVM Vermont Scholar Award — Annie Boudreau, Linden Osborne, John Foster, Ethan Putvain
- Donna Densmore Award — Annie Boudreau
- Alchemist Foundation Scholarship — Lyle Hicks, Christine Pugh, Ethan Putvain, Rex Ross, Larissa Schiller
- Thomas C. Cheney Improvement Award — Edward Harmon
- George Goodliffe Memorial Scholarship — Larissa Schiller
- Cristabelle Wallace Burman Scholarship — Elexis Jiron
- Sigrid Bronner Memorial Scholarship — Cameron Chertoff
- Damien W. Draper Memorial Scholarship — Landon Dubie
- Town of Morristown - Billings Scholarship — Colin Lane
Clubs and co-curricular awards
- George Campbell Award — Mark McNall
- Madge Churchill Award — Meghan Kimball
- George Foss Athletic Improvement Award — Gracie Beck, Tamirat Tomlinson
- Robert Hasseltine Award — Charlie Veit
- Outstanding Athletes Award — Landon Dubie, Linden Osborne
- Sportsmanship Awards — Natalie Barbour, Gabriel Carlson
- Ron “Tate” Tatro Memorial — Mary Caitlin Crouse
- Scholar Athlete Awards — Linden Osborne, Anthony White
- Wolfpack/Outstanding Teammate Award — Alsacia Timmerman
- Booster Club Scholarships — Annie Boudreau, Charlie Veit
