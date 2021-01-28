Artist T.J. Dedeaux-Norris presents a virtual talk on how an artist can control her own narrative as part of the Vermont Studio Center’s current exhibit, “T.J. Dedeaux-Norris Presents the Estate of Tameka Jenean Norris,” Thursday, Feb. 4.
“A lot of my work is thinking about, how can I control my narrative?” T.J. said. “How do you flip exploitation?” T.J. works in a variety of media — painting, music, dance, installation, video, digital, performance art — to “explore identity from the inside out.”
The engaging and intimate conversation will highlight the artist’s view on the distinction between artist and persona, explore the complex legacy of an artist’s identity, and assist in gaining a new perspective about the world, specifically from delving into the different chapters of an artist’s life.
The event is free but registration is required at vermontstudiocenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.