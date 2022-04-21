Artist Renee Cox will give an artist talk at Vermont Studio Center in Johnson Friday, May 6, as part of its visiting artist program, 7 p.m. in the Red Mill building.
Cox, who is New York City based, creates photographs, collages and installations that draw on art history, fashion photography and popular culture. Her work invokes a critical vision of female sexuality, beauty, power and heroism through nudity, religious imagery and symbolism that inform her interdisciplinary process.
She is most noted for her larger-than-life photographs of female bodies. She reexaminations the Black female figure in the context of structures of power. Cox’s work is a celebration of the spectrum of the Black female body. Her work challenges how women are seen respective to time, place, and the intangible spaces between representation and reality.
“When she engages masquerade, as various Yo Mama characters, religious figures or art historical icons, it’s clear as a bell that she critiques outmoded stereotypes and oppressive regimes alike,” Jan Avgikos wrote in a review of her solo show, “Renée Cox: Roots Returned, at Cathouse Proper,” in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.