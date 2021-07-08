Landscape artist Mark Boedges gives an artist demo Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bryan Memorial Gallery, Main Street, Jeffersonville, as part of the Jeffersonville Arts Jam.
Festivities continue with jazz ensemble Take 5, providing music from 2-4 p.m. in the gallery.
Both events are free but seating is available on a first come, first served basis.
