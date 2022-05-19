“Now, You Tell the Story,” an exhibit by artist Ann Young, is on display through June 5 at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, Wednesdays through Sundays, noon-4 p.m.
Starting as a ceramic and wood sculptor, Young did not start painting until 20 years ago. She uses sensuous, brilliant color to bring mystery and metaphor to provocative subjects.
“Each of my paintings tell a story. What stories do they tell you? Often, I don’t know what a painting is about until it is finished. After I put my brush down, the piece no longer belongs to me alone. It is up to the viewer to complete the story that the painting begins,” Young said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.