Carly Glovinski makes work that explores the make-do and she has a reverence for nature and the great outdoors. The elements of time and place are embedded in her work, measured by tides and seasonal flower blooms, and marked by labor and repetitive process.
She will give an artist talk on Thursday, Aug. 31, 8-9 p.m., in Lowe Lecture Hall at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson.
Glovinski has been awarded residencies at Surf Point Foundation in 2021, and the Canterbury Shaker Village in 2020, and grants from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and the Blanche Colman Trust.
Selected exhibitions include Farnsworth Art Museum, Maine; The Global Center for Circular Economy and Culture, Delphi, Greece; Colby Museum of Art, Maine; and Morgan Lehman Gallery, New York.
