To celebrate National Poetry Month, the nonprofit River Arts in Morristown presents a selection of poetry written by its poetry clinic. This exhibition is currently on display at the Morrisville Post Office, 16 Portland St., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon., through late May.
The poetry clinic has been meeting on the first and third Tuesday of every month for 11 years. The clinic began as a twice-a-month poetry writing class in January 2010 with Julia Shipley, and its just never stopped.
Each week, a different member of the open group brings a prompt, and the group has one hour to write a poem based on the prompt. In the following hour, members share what they have written, and offer each other creative and constructive critiques.
The clinic has published three poetry compilations and always welcomes new attendees.
More at riverartsvt.org.
