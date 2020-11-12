Three Northeast Kingdom arts groups have merged.
WonderArts, Spark & Grass Roots Art & Community Effort (G.R.A.C.E.) have united to become the Rural ARTS Collaborative, with the common vision of cultivating community vibrancy through the arts, recreation, technology and sustainability.
WonderArts, Spark and G.R.A.C.E each has a separate focus within the larger community, and will retain their individual brands, missions and programs, while streamlining administrative efforts. This will enable the groups to work together to create new and innovative opportunities.
The collaborative will still have headquarters and satellite locations in Greensboro, Hardwick and Craftsbury, and continue to provide a strong presence in schools, community centers and partnering organizations across Northern Vermont.
Kathryn Lovinsky (G.R.A.C.E.) and Carol Fairbank (WonderArts & Spark) will collaborate as the leadership team.
