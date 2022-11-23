On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. Vermont author Archer Mayor will speak at the Morristown Centennial Library.
Mayor, author of 33 bestselling New England-based mysteries set in Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Canada, is a former detective and medical examiner with years of experience.
Mayor is the real deal when he discusses forensics and knows the details of blood spatter and fingerprints. Opining that “it seemed like a good idea at the time” should be a bumper sticker, Mayor talks about rescues, ridiculous situations he has encountered, and where his ideas come from. His new book is “Fall Guy.”
