Spring is on the way and the Johnson Beautification Committee will be awarding mini beautification grants to Johnson community members this year.
Applications will be accepted through Saturday, March 12.
Five grants, up to $200 each, will be awarded for projects that beautify downtown Johnson properties that can be easily seen and enjoyed as people walk, drive or bike by. Examples could be flower plantings, landscaping, new business signage, awnings, public art projects and external home or business upgrades/improvements.
Need ideas for a project? Have an idea but not sure how to implement it? The committee is offering free consultations.
Private or public entities and individuals with properties physically located in the downtown area of Johnson can apply. Renters must get written permission from landlords and include it with the application.
Find the application link at bit.ly/3gH1YDf, and return to Kyle Nuse, committee chair, at kyle.yoga@gmail.com or 78 Clark Ave, Johnson VT 05656.
