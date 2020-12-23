In January, a local anti-racist reading group will begin Resmaa Menakem’s book, “My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies.”
The first virtual meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m., and is open to all.
If you plan to buy the book — that’s recommended — organizers suggest that you get one at a Black- or Indigenous-owned bookstore or local bookstore.
In her book, therapist Resmaa Menakem examines the damage caused by racism in America from the perspective of trauma and body-centered psychology. The body is where our instincts reside and where we fight, flee or freeze, and it endures the trauma inflicted by the ills that plague society.
Menakem argues this destruction will continue until Americans learn to heal the generational anguish of white supremacy, which is deeply embedded in all our bodies. Our collective agony doesn’t just affect Black Americans. White Americans suffer their own secondary trauma as well. So do blue Americans — our police.
“My Grandmother’s Hands” is a call to action for all of us to recognize that racism is not only about the head, but about the body, and introduces an alternative view of what we can do to grow beyond our entrenched racialized divide.
To sign up, email caitlinrduffy@gmail.com.
