John Decker, former business owner and entrepreneur, has joined North Country Animal League in Morristown as development director.
A Pennsylvania native, Decker moved to Vermont in 2010 and fell in love with the Green Mountain State. He lives in Morristown with his wife, son and their pets. He’s always been a lover of animals and an advocate for their well-being.
“I am coming to North Country Animal League with a passion for animals and animal rights,” said Decker, “I look forward to connecting with others through this work.”
More at ncal.com.
