The American Red Cross is holding certification classes in Cambridge at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
• Babysitters class, Friday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m-3:30 p.m. $95. Successful students receive a printable certificate.
• Pediatric and adult first aid and CPR, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 1-3 p.m., $95 — Learn to recognize and care for a variety of first aid, breathing and cardiac emergencies involving adults, children and infants and meets OSHA/workplace requirements.
• Pediatric and adult first aid and CPR Review, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 1-3:30 p.m., $75 —Participants must hold a current certification in Pediatric and Adult First Aid, CPR, and AED to be eligible for this class.
Info: Emily Boek, at eboek@smuggs.com or 802-644-1062.
