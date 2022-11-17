On Tuesday, Dec. 3 from noon to 7 p.m. American Legion Post 7 in Hardwick will host a poker tournament holiday fundraiser.
This event, for 18 and older, benefits a community project for the NEK Council on Aging holiday cheer bags. Community members and businesses participate by donating funds so the organizers may purchase groceries, gas cards, necessities and small gifts along with various baked goods and cheeses. The organization anticipates more than 65 cheer bag recipients this year in Hardwick, Greensboro, Stannard, Walden and Danville.
Registration for the tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event. The cost is $60 per player. In addition to the tournament, a 50/50 raffle, cash bar, McKenzie hot dogs and other snacks will be available.
For more information contact Rick Bright at 802-745-8933.
