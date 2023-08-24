Northern Emergency Medical Services is celebrating 20 years with an open house featuring free food, including burgers, hot dogs and salads, and touch-a-truck — ambulances and fire trucks — on Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 62 Wilson Road, Johnson.
The ambulance service covers the towns of Belvidere, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson and Waterville. Weather permitting, the University of Vermont HealthNet helicopter will be on hand, and there’ll be free bicycle helmets for kids and free reflective 911 signs while supplies last.
