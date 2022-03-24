On Saturday, March 26, noon-2 p.m., the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish will host a free soup lunch for members of the Morristown community with a variety of homemade soups and bread.
Everyone is welcome to enjoy food and fellowship at the Crosby Center behind the church, 301 Brooklyn St.
