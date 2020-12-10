Joe’s Pond, a hidden gem in Morristown, had a dock installed at the boat launch earlier this fall thanks to the Outdoor Gear Exchange Charitable Grant Fund.
The addition of the dock will reduce human impact on the sensitive shoreline at Joe’s Pond and compliment the improved trail network that was built this spring.
Ron Stancliff and his wife Judy conserved the property in 2005 by donating a conservation easement to Stowe Land Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.