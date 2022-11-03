Albany Methodist Church will host its annual fall sale on Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be gently used items, baked goods, fudge, jams and jellies and knife sharpening by John Gunterman. Bring your dull knives for a much-needed sharpening.
Beef stew, corn chowder, cornbread, pie and coffee will be served for lunch, $10 for adults and $5 for children.
All proceeds benefit Operation Christmas Child.
