The Albany Methodist Church Sale will take place on Saturday, May 29, and Monday, May 31 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The sale will feature baked goods with homemade pies, bread, cookies, fudge, donuts, etc. for your family picnics; a plant sale (vegetables and annuals); and new and used home goods, tools, crafts, kitchen treasures, adult and children’s clothes, games, dishes, jewelry, etc. Free coffee and donuts for military members.
Questions? Call Cindy Corkins at 755-6104.
