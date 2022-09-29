Albany Methodist Church holds its annual chicken pie supper Sunday, Oct. 2, with seatings at noon and 1 p.m.
Enjoy chicken with biscuits and gravy, local potatoes and buttercup squash, cole slaw and cranberry sauce with coffee and homemade pie, served family style. Takeout and gluten free available.
The church is located at 906 Main St. Meals are $15 for adults, $7 for kids 8 and under. For reservations call 802-754-2790.
