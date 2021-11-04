The annual fall sale at Albany Methodist Church, Route 14, is Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with gently used items, Christmas decorations, baked goods, fudge and jams and jellies for sale.
A lunch will be available with homemade beef or venison stew, cornbread, pie and a beverage for $8. Takeout will be available.
Proceeds go toward shipping Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes around the world. Call 802-754-2790 with questions.
