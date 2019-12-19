Karsten Weiss, a teacher at the Peoples Academy Middle Level in Morrisville, has been honored as Vermont Teacher of the Year by the Green Mountain chapter of the Air Force Association.
Weiss teaches students in grades 5-12. In high school, his topics and courses range from computer-aided design to bridge-building to electric car design and construction.
In addition, Dalton Gomez of Peoples Academy was honored as Teacher of the Year for the local chapter of the Air Force Association.
Award ceremonies are being organized, the association said.
The Air Force Association is a national group supporting a dominant U.S. Air Force and a strong national defense, and organizing efforts to honor airmen and the Air Force heritage. It advocates for aerospace power and for STEM education — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.