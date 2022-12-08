Aging well is a path that starts from birth, but it’s never too late to begin making healthy choices. Speakers from the Vermont Medical Reserve Corps and the Vermont Alzheimer’s Association will show how to promote brain health and healthy aging in a program offered Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at Greensboro Free Library.
Participants may attend online or come into the library to join from a computer. The Zoom link can be found at bit.ly/3unzqpf. For more information call 802-533-2531 or email greensborofree@gmail.com.
