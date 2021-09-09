Central Vermont Council on Aging holds a benefit, Together Again!, in Stowe Saturday, Oct. 9, noon-2 p.m., Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa.
Together Again! will feature hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, the presentation of a community of strength award, a comedic story, live music, a creative arts initiative table and more.
The event will be hosted by comedic storyteller Sue Schmidt of Burlington.
The event supports Central Vermont Council on Aging mission to help Central Vermonters age with dignity and choice.
For tickets or questions, contact Paula Otenti at events@cvcoa.org or 802-476-0116.
Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/38G0uVGain.
Unable to attend? Donate on the event page or bid on auction items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.