Grab your bike or walking shoes and join Central Vermont Council on Aging at Oxbow Park in Morrisville on Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., for Age Outdoors and help raise funds to support healthy aging.
The fundraiser will support the council’s healthy aging programs and services for older adults in central Vermont.
Bikers will head west toward Johnson and walkers will head east for a special art walk. The registration table will open at 8 a.m. in Oxbow Park. A discounted lunch will be available at participating eateries in downtown Morrisville after completing your biking or walking route. Bike safety checks will be available as well as two free e-bike rentals and join a free multi-generational drop-in art space at River Arts following the event.
Complete details, schedule and tickets available online at cvcoa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.