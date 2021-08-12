Chimie Bangoura and Company — African drum and dance — is the headliner this week at the River Arts and Morristown Alliance for Culture and Commerce Music on Main series, Union Bank gazebo in downtown Morrisville.
Bangoura grew up in Matam, the center of drum and dance in Guinea’s capital, Conakry. He studied for eight years as he learned the precision of djembe and doundoun rhythms and techniques.
Since 2007, Bangoura has lived in the U.S., teaching drum and dance in Vermont, producing performances, classes and school residencies.
The series continues every Friday through Aug. 27, rain or shine.
Next up is the Church Restoration Project & Ava Speers.
Find out more at riverartsvt.org.
