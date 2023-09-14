In a matinee, Dr. Russ Longtin performs a series of memorable speeches from great plays — “Amadeus,” “The Glass Menagerie,” “Othello,” “The Lion in Winter,” “Love Letters,” “The Odd Couple” and more, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2 p.m., at Gihon Valley Hall, 5503 Route 100, North Hyde Park.
Learn about how to create character through performance, or just sit back and enjoy the show.
