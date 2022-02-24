Abstract acrylic paintings by Maryellen Sullivan and black and white abstract photographs by Robert Fahey can be seen at the River Arts exhibition space in the Morrisville Post Office, 16 Portland St., through March 31, when the post office is open. Both artists are participants in the Studios at VSC program at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson and have joined forces in creating this show, “Abstraction Distraction.”
More at riverartsvt.org.
