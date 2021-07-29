Blackwolf & Bryan Blanchette graces the stage at Tuesday Night Live, Aug. 3, 6-8:30 p.m., Legion Field, School Street, Johnson.
Original and inspired, Blackwolf offers a cultural celebration of the life, songs and music of Native American Charley Patton, father of the Mississippi Delta Blues, along with Abenaki singerand songwriter Bryan Blanchette. Blanchette is currently writing, performing, and recording contemporary Abenaki and Abenglish language songs with an infusion of contemporary and traditional instruments.
Bring a chair or blanket, and there are lots of food selections available from a variety of vendors. Rain or shine.
Next up, on Aug. 10, is Marcie Hernandez.
