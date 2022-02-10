After nearly 200 years, the cemetery on Branch Road, formerly North Wolcott Road, has a proper sign.
Future plans include weed-whacking around the bases, pressure washing grave markers and performing reasonable repairs as funds allow.
Should any Craftsbury residents or others with loved ones or relatives in Branch Cemetery wish to donate to these efforts, send them to Ron Sanville, 898 Wild Branch Road, Craftsbury VT 05826.
Goodrich Lumber donated the cedar posts that support the sign.
