The Vermont Granite Museum in Barre was the place to be May 7 as 4-H club members shared stage presentations, demonstrations, action exhibits, photographs and more.
The event was 4-H State Day, one of the biggest annual University of Vermont Extension 4-H events. This year, 80 4-H’ers participated both in person and through virtual submissions, with several entries selected to represent Vermont at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass., in September.
For most of the categories, entries receiving blue ribbons qualified for Eastern States. Eligibility for the posters and photographs was based on people’s choice.
Local 4-H’ers and exhibits selected for Eastern States, listed alphabetically, are:
• Action exhibits: Caspian Critters 4-H Club, Greensboro, “Fabulous Four Steps to Felting.”
• Demonstration: Bryce LaBerge, Greensboro Bend, “Setting Up Your Backyard Flock.”
• Photography: Amalie Pratt, Morrisville, “Sports with Dogs.”
