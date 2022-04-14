Sixty 4-H’ers from clubs in six counties took part in the April 2 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington.

Rosette ribbons were awarded to the top 10 finishers in each age group, based on scores from several buzzer rounds of oral questions covering a wide range of equine topics.

Moderators included Hailee Blades of Morristown. The quiz bowl was sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H and Chittenden County 4-H.

8-year and 9-year-old group

Local winners in the 8-year and 9-year-old group included Nora Kidder, Cambridge, third from left, second place; and Leigh Ann Judd, Wolcott, second from left in back, sixth place. 
10-year and 11-year-old group

Winners in the 10-year and 11-year-old group included, back row, Brooklyn Miller-Bovat, Craftsbury, far right, 10th place. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.