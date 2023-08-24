Lamoille County Field Days offered fairgoers a wide range of attractions and activities, but for 16 4-H’ers, a highlight of the three-day fair was the opportunity to participate in the youth dairy show.
Up for grabs were championships in fitting and showing and the conformation classes.
The show, hosted by University of Vermont Extension 4-H and the Green Mountain Moovers 4-H Club, took place on July 22 at the fairgrounds in Johnson. Andrew Levesque of Rupert served as the official judge.
Although only exhibitors ages 8 to 18 were eligible to compete for rosette ribbons and championships, 4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5 to 7, could enter the Peewee Division to gain experience in the show ring. They were not ranked although did receive feedback from the judge, just like the older 4-H’ers.
Haley Michaud of East Hardwick won the Senior Fitting and Showing Championship. The Junior Fitting and Showing Championship went to Bayden McAllister of Morrisville, while Ryan Holbrook of Hardwick was named the Novice Fitting and Showing Champion.
In the conformation classes, arranged by age and breed, the focus was on the animal, with the judge looking at its physical structure, condition and appearance when deciding on placements.
Among those earning breed championships were:
Brown Swiss: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Hazel Kelley, Morrisville; Reserve Junior Champion, Brody McAllister, Morrisville
Holstein: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Haley Michaud, East Hardwick
Jersey: Reserve Junior Champion, Ryan Holbrook, Hardwick
Thomas Williams won Supreme Champion with his Jersey fall calf, White Rock Salsa Chip.
Other local dairy show participants were Sadie Ellner, Morristown, and Hadley Michaud, East Hardwick. Taking part in the Peewee Division were Emmy McAllister, Morrisville; Hudson Michaud, East Hardwick; and Adrian Holbrook, Hardwick.
Several clubs were represented at the show, including the Franklin County 4-Leaf Clovers, Fairfield; Green Mountain Moovers, Morrisville; Kingdom Country Farmers 4-H Club, East Hardwick; and Middle Branch 4-H Club, Randolph Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.