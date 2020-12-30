Hyde Park
- Births: 31
- Deaths: 25
- Marriages: 22
- Dogs registered: 322, far below the average of 500 or more
- Property transfers: 124
- New voters: 272
Morristown
- Births: 168 (147 born in Morristown, 46 Morristown residents)
- Marriages: 34
- Dogs registered: 538
- Property transfers: 199
- New voters: 552
Waterville
- Births: 5
- Marriages: 3
- Dogs/cats registered: 25
- Property transfers: 12
- New voters: 71
Wolcott
- Births: 12
- Marriages :5
- Dogs registered: 66
- New voters: 154
Eden
- Births: 15
- Marriages: 8
- Dogs registered: 243
- Property transfers: 72
- New voters: 105
