Hyde Park

  • Births: 31
  • Deaths: 25
  • Marriages: 22
  • Dogs registered: 322, far below the average of 500 or more
  • Property transfers: 124
  • New voters: 272

Morristown

  • Births: 168 (147 born in Morristown, 46 Morristown residents)
  • Marriages: 34
  • Dogs registered: 538
  • Property transfers: 199
  • New voters: 552

Waterville

  • Births: 5
  • Marriages: 3
  • Dogs/cats registered: 25
  • Property transfers: 12
  • New voters: 71

Wolcott

  • Births: 12
  • Marriages :5
  • Dogs registered: 66
  • New voters: 154

Eden

  • Births: 15
  • Marriages: 8
  • Dogs registered: 243
  • Property transfers: 72
  • New voters: 105

