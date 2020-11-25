Hardwick Area Neighbor to Neighbor kicks off a 100 Hats for Hardwick & Beyond campaign.
The goal is to collect 100 hats by Dec. 20, so it’s time to click those needles to ensure that all local residents can be warm and healthy this coming season.
Interested knitters, pick a hat pattern of your choice. All sizes and colors are welcome. New scarves and mitten donations are also welcome. Drop off donations at the Jeudevine Library in the front foyer during library hours, including a note with your name and email or phone.
Donations will be included with the Hardwick Area Food Pantry annual December holiday boxes, and made available to weekly patrons.
Information: hardwickneighbors@gmail.com or 802-441-3301.
