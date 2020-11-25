You will probably have to go to an Asian market for ingredients.
Ingredients:
1 cup coconut milk
1 cup chicken broth
1 tablespoon fish sauce
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 tablespoon chili paste in soy sauce
3 small slices from galangel root
3 1-inch slices of lemongrass
1 kaffir lime leaf cut in quarters
3-4 pieces tomatoes, or whole little ones
3-4 pieces mushrooms, we use straw mushroom
Directions:
Cut into small pieces chicken, or shrimp or tofu
Option: fresh chili peppers for heat
1 tablespoon scallions
Add everything together and simmer until meat is cooked, sprinkle scallions on top and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.