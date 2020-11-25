If you’d like a good, holiday-themed cocktail to go with your Thanksgiving spread, we’ve got you covered there too, courtesy of Lee Kinsey, the owner and lead bartender at Blackbird Bistro in Craftsbury.
Black walnut Manhattan
For those who want a stronger, stiffer drink, Lee recommended a Black Walnut Manhattan. Pick a nice Kentucky bourbon – she personally recommended Woodford Reserve – and add two ounces of that to a half ounce of Vermont maple syrup. Add two dashes of Fee Brothers black walnut bitters, stir it on the rocks and serve it on a large ice cube with a maraschino cherry.
Hot toddy
For something hot around Thanksgiving, Lee recommended a hot toddy, which can be rum or bourbon based. Mix two ounces of rum or bourbon with a half ounce each of honey and fresh lemon juice. Mix that with your desired amount of hot water, which can range from a couple ounces to nearly a cup. Lee recommended using acai tea to flavor the water, but added chamomile tea will work for those who don’t want caffeine. Sprinkle in a couple dashes of Creole bitters and you can garnish it with a lemon round and/or cinnamon stick if you so chose.
Using leftovers
Aside from a few drinks for Thanksgiving, Lee also had a recommendation for any extra gravy you might have; poutine. Mix that home-made gravy with some fries, cheese curds, pork belly or bacon and fresh chives for a tasty snack once Turkey Day has come and gone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.