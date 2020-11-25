Rustic Blueberry Croustade

Pastry:
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
3-4 tablespoons ice water
To make the pastry, combine the flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor. Pulse to mix. Distribute the butter over the flour and process in short bursts until the mixture is about the size of small peas. Sprinkle 3 tablespoons of ice water over the mixture and pulse just until no dry flour remains and the dough begins to clump together. If the dough is too dry, sprinkle on the remaining 1 tablespoon water and pulse again.
Turn out onto a sheet of plastic wrap, gather into a ball, flatten to a 5-inch disc, and refrigerate for one hour.
Filling:
2 1/2 cups blueberries (1 1/4 pints) *can use more
1/2 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon lemon juice (we use juice of half a lemon – we like lemon)
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 egg beaten with 2 teaspoons water (egg glaze)
1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter, cut into 3 or 4 pieces
To make the filling, toss the blueberries in sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, and cinnamon in a large bowl.
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough, working from the center in all directions until you have a 13-inch round. Do not trim the edges, as they are supposed to be ragged. Fold the pastry in half, then transfer it to a parchment covered large rimmed baking sheet, patching any tears by pressing the dough together with your fingers. Brush the pastry with some of the egg glaze. Spoon blueberry filling onto the dough, mounding it slightly higher in the center and leaving a two-inch border around the edge. Fold the border in, pleating it as necessary to make an uneven 1 ½ inch wide edge. Scatter the butter over the blueberry fillings and brush the edges of the crust with the egg glaze and sprinkle sugar in the raw over the crust.
Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and continue to bake 25 to 30 minutes longer, until the pastry is golden brown, the blueberries are soft, and the juices are bubbly. Transfer to a wire rack with a large spatula to cool.
Serve slightly warm or at room temperature, on its own or with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream if desired.
Note: you can make this tart with other fruit combinations, like blueberries and raspberries, blueberries and peach slices, and add sliced almonds to the outer pastry when brushing on egg glaze if desired.
