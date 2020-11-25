Chop 4 cups coarse stale breadcrumbs in bowl, set aside.
Bring 2 cups of milk to boil. Remove from heat, set aside to cool slightly.
Mix these ingredients into cooled milk:
1/4 cup melted butter
1/2 cup sugar
2 eggs (slightly beaten)
1/4 tsp. salt
3/4 cup raisins
1 Tbsp. cinnamon
Spray a 8” x 8” casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Poor wet ingredients over breadcrumbs, mix until all bread is saturated.
Spread in baking dish.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour (top is golden brown, and firm to touch).
While pudding is cooling, mix maple sauce.
Add milk to 2 cups confectionery sugar just until thick but smooth. Add 2 Tbsp. maple syrup, (use dark grade B or Amber) or to taste. Pour over bread pudding!
