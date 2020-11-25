2 pounds peeled butternut squash, boil until tender.
Strain water — important: strain all the water, takes 5 minutes, add to stand mixer.
Add 1/2 cup dark brown sugar, 1 cup butter or margarine for vegans, and spices: 1 tablespoons granulated garlic, 1 granulated onion, 1/2 tablespoons each, salt and pepper, 1 teaspoon white pepper.
Mix until smooth, about 3 minutes.
