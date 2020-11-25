Crust:
1 1/4 cup flour
1/3 cup sugar
1/2 cup softened butter
Filling:
2 beaten eggs
2/3 cup sugar
3/4 cup maple syrup
2 tablespoons flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons melted butter
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped walnuts
Directions:
Combine flour and sugar in a medium size bowl. Cut in butter and mix until mixture resembles coarse meal. Press mixture firmly into a greased 9-inch square pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 – 20 minutes or until edges turn light brown. While the crust is cooking prepare the filling.
Combine all other ingredients except the walnuts and beat well. Once combined add the walnuts. Pour the filling over the crust when it is done then return to oven reducing the temperature to 350 degrees. Bake for 25 – 30 minutes or until firm. Cool and cut into 16 squares.
