Preheat oven to 350˚
Generously butter a 10” (preferably glass) pie plate.
Combine in a small pan:
1 1/2 cups maple syrup
3/4 cup water
2 tablespoons butter
Heat until butter is melted. Do not boil.
Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, whisk together:
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
Add to the dry ingredients:
3/4 cup milk
Stir until everything is well combined, but don’t overbeat it.
Spread batter evenly in the buttered pie plate.
Pour the hot maple mixture over the batter. Do not stir the maple mixture into the cake -just let it float on the surface of the batter.
Bake until no wet batter clings to a toothpick when the cake part is tested. Start checking it after about 30 minutes. Depending on your oven it could take up to 45 minutes.
You’ll end up with a light, fluffy cake with a syrup-soaked bottom.
Let cool a bit, but serve while still warm, with whipped cream.
I imagine leftovers would be good cold, but I never have leftovers. It’s supposed to serve six to eight, because it’s rich, but I’ve seen four people finish the whole thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.