Ingredients:
1 cup sugar
5 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 cup cocoa
1/8 teaspoons salt
4 cups milk
1 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
Mix together the sugar, cornstarch, cocoa and salt.
Add a little milk to the mixture and blend.
Add the remaining milk gradually stirring all the while.
Cook in a double boiler until thick and smooth.
Stir it frequently while cooking.
When it becomes thick, beat with an eggbeater a few minutes while adding vanilla.
Pour into a prepared graham cracker crust.
Top or serve with whipped cream.
