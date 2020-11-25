Photo collage

The photo is a collage I made with the recipe written by my mother later in her life, a picture of her from the late 40s (I think), and the little house my parents had built in the early 50s and in which my sisters and I grew up.

– Lia Cravedi

 Courtesy photo

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

5 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup cocoa

1/8 teaspoons salt

4 cups milk

1 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

Mix together the sugar, cornstarch, cocoa and salt.

Add a little milk to the mixture and blend.

Add the remaining milk gradually stirring all the while.

Cook in a double boiler until thick and smooth.

Stir it frequently while cooking.

When it becomes thick, beat with an eggbeater a few minutes while adding vanilla.

Pour into a prepared graham cracker crust.

Top or serve with whipped cream.

