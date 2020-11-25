Ingredients:
1 1/4 cup unbleached flour
3/4 cup corn meal
1/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoons sea salt
1 cup milk
1/4 cup sunflower oil
2 large eggs
For the corn bread:
Combine dry ingredients in large bowl
Stir in oil and milk
Fold in eggs
DO NOT overmix
Pour batter onto greased and floured baking pan 10x12
Bake at 350F for 20-25 minutes or until fork or toothpick comes out clean
Allow to cool
Slice cornbread into 2” squares to finish the stuffing
For the stuffing:
1 large Spanish onion, diced 1/2-inch
6 ribs of celery, diced 1/2-inch
1/2 stick of butter
1 cup of chicken stock
4 ounces honey
2 cups pecan pieces
Finish and season the stuffing:
Heat butter on low in a large saucepan.
Slowly saute the onion and celery until soft - keep heat low.
When onions and celery are soft and sweet - add the cubed cornbread.
Mix the cornbread with onion and celery mix - then push to the side of the pan.
Add the stock and honey to the middle of the pan and mix with the cornbread.
Keep the cornbread a bit chunky and moist.
Add the pecans- mix well -keep the stuffing a bit moist and a bit chunky,
Adjust the seasoning and sweetness with a bit of salt-stock or honey to taste.
This recipe is delicious with turkey.
If you are familiar with Mexican Mole Poblano this is a perfect complement to a roasted turkey finished with Mole Poblano.
