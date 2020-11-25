One part freshly squeezed lime juice
One part freshly squeezed lemon juice
One part freshly squeezed orange juice
One part simple syrup*
Mix and add tequila to taste
Once you’ve tasted a truly fresh Margarita, you’ll never go back to mixes. Don’t cheat and used bottled juices – fresh juices make all the difference. It’s nice to have a pitcher of this chilling in the fridge when you’re expecting guests.
*For simple syrup: combine equal parts water and sugar. Simmer, stirring, until all the sugar is dissolved. Cool. Make a good sized batch because it can be be stored in the refrigerator for quite a while and is good to have on hand for this and other cocktails.
